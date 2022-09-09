X

    Odell Beckham Jr. 'Overwhelmed' with Emotion While Attending Rams vs. Bills Opener

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 9, 2022

    Harry How/Getty Images

    Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl, was in attendance for the NFL's regular-season opener between his former team, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, and the Buffalo Bills.

    And it was a bittersweet experience for him:

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    At this game overwhelmed wit emotion I don’t kno how to feel 😂… part of me wants to be out there and the other part of me is enjoying watchin the benefits of the hard work these people put in!

    Beckham took part in the pregame ceremonies for the champion Rams, wearing yellow pants and a blue hat in an ensemble that definitely, totally, absolutely didn't have people raising their eyebrows just a bit at what it all might mean:

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    Probably a good sign that the expected return of Odell Beckham Jr. to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> is right on track. GM Les Snead looks pretty happy. <a href="https://t.co/5lrHnKmdgY">pic.twitter.com/5lrHnKmdgY</a>

    Kristen Lago @kristenmlago

    Odell Beckham Jr. is also in the house tonight as the <a href="https://twitter.com/RamsNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RamsNFL</a> get set to kick off against the <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>. <br><br>What do we think? Is <a href="https://twitter.com/obj?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@obj</a> here to stay in LA? <a href="https://t.co/VPsSN9rKyf">pic.twitter.com/VPsSN9rKyf</a>

    Greg Beacham @gregbeacham

    And now OBJ hugs Les Snead, Reggie Scott, Cooper Kupp, Ben Skowronek, Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey and Raheem Morris. OBJ looks right at home on the Rams' sideline.

    Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue

    (I am trolling as he is hugging a lot of people)

    Beckham was on the Rams last season, so it wasn't a surprise that he was present for the team's banner unveiling to celebrate its title. Until he signs with a new team, however, the speculation will be rampant.

    At least for Thursday night, he had to settle for watching two Super Bowl contenders do battle from the sidelines.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.