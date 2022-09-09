Odell Beckham Jr. 'Overwhelmed' with Emotion While Attending Rams vs. Bills Opener

Odell Beckham Jr. 'Overwhelmed' with Emotion While Attending Rams vs. Bills OpenerSeptember 9, 2022
Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl, was in attendance for the NFL's regular-season opener between his former team, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, and the Buffalo Bills.
And it was a bittersweet experience for him:
Beckham took part in the pregame ceremonies for the champion Rams, wearing yellow pants and a blue hat in an ensemble that definitely, totally, absolutely didn't have people raising their eyebrows just a bit at what it all might mean:
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
Probably a good sign that the expected return of Odell Beckham Jr. to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> is right on track. GM Les Snead looks pretty happy. <a href="https://t.co/5lrHnKmdgY">pic.twitter.com/5lrHnKmdgY</a>
Kristen Lago @kristenmlago
Odell Beckham Jr. is also in the house tonight as the <a href="https://twitter.com/RamsNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RamsNFL</a> get set to kick off against the <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>. <br><br>What do we think? Is <a href="https://twitter.com/obj?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@obj</a> here to stay in LA? <a href="https://t.co/VPsSN9rKyf">pic.twitter.com/VPsSN9rKyf</a>
Beckham was on the Rams last season, so it wasn't a surprise that he was present for the team's banner unveiling to celebrate its title. Until he signs with a new team, however, the speculation will be rampant.
At least for Thursday night, he had to settle for watching two Super Bowl contenders do battle from the sidelines.