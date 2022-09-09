Odell Beckham Jr. 'Overwhelmed' with Emotion While Attending Rams vs. Bills Opener

Harry How/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl, was in attendance for the NFL's regular-season opener between his former team, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, and the Buffalo Bills.

And it was a bittersweet experience for him:

Beckham took part in the pregame ceremonies for the champion Rams, wearing yellow pants and a blue hat in an ensemble that definitely, totally, absolutely didn't have people raising their eyebrows just a bit at what it all might mean:

Beckham was on the Rams last season, so it wasn't a surprise that he was present for the team's banner unveiling to celebrate its title. Until he signs with a new team, however, the speculation will be rampant.

At least for Thursday night, he had to settle for watching two Super Bowl contenders do battle from the sidelines.