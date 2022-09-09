US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Ons Jabeur vs. Iga Świątek Set for Women's Final

Elsa/Getty Images

To the final we go.

On Thursday, the women's semifinals were contested at the U.S. Open, as Iga Świątek, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia vowed to move one step away from earning a grand slam title.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and top highlights from an exciting night in New York.

Scores

No. 5 Ons Jabeur def. No. 17 Caroline Garcia, 6-1, 6-3

No. 1 Iga Świątek def. No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Recap

The U.S. Open went well into the night on Wednesday after it took Carlos Alcaraz over five hours to beat Jannik Sinner in a quarterfinals match for the ages that didn't end until 2:50 a.m ET.

Jabeur wasn't interested in keeping fans in their seats for nearly as long, breezing through a straight-sets victory against Garcia.

Her dominance was on display early in a commanding first set that took just over 20 minutes to complete.

That was made all the more impressive by the fact that Garcia hadn't dropped a set at the tournament up until that point.

She only kept her foot on the gas pedal in the second set:

For Jabeur—whose previous best result in New York was a trip to the Round of 32—it continues an excellent 2022 season. She's now reached back-to-back grand slam finals after reaching Wimbledon's final match.

"After Wimbledon, [there was] a lot of pressure on me, and I'm really relieved that I can back up my results," she said after the match.

Her run to the Wimbledon final ended in a loss to Elena Rybakina. Jabeur will be hoping for a different ending at the U.S. Open.

She'll be facing Świątek, who found herself in an absolute battle against Sabalenka on Thursday night. Sabalenka won the first set and held both 2-0 and 4-2 leads in the final set.

But she couldn't put away the resilient Świątek, who is now heading to her first U.S. Open final and will look to duplicate her French Open title from earlier this season.

A final against Jabeur is about a good of a matchup as tennis fans could have hoped for, outside of a Serena Williams run in her final tournament. But given the level of the two players who did reach the final this season, Saturday's matchup should be absolutely brilliant.