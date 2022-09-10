Buying or Selling NFL's Biggest Stars Returning From Injury in 2022

0 of 7

Derrick Henry | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Every season, the return of injured stars is one of the most anticipated parts of the NFL's opening week.

Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry headline the group in 2022. Quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Michael Thomas are among the other big-name talents stepping back onto the field.

But will these players regain their previous form?

The players included missed at least eight games in 2021 or are returning from a serious injury that sidelined them for most of the offseason.