Meltzer: AEW's Christian Cage Could Miss Up to 9 Months After Surgery for Arm Injury

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

AEW veteran Christian Cage is reportedly set to miss several months due to an arm injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Christian is believed to have torn his triceps, which could keep him out of action for six to nine months.

At the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, Cage faced Jungle Boy in a highly anticipated grudge match, but it only lasted about 20 seconds.

Luchasaurus turned on Jungle Boy by chokeslamming him off the stage, and Jungle Boy attempted to wrestle anyway, but he was met with a spear and then a Killswitch from Christian, who picked up the victory in dastardly fashion.

Fans were left to wonder why the match played out that way until Fightful Select (h/t Mukherjee) reported after the pay-per-view that the booking was a result of Cage dealing with an injury.

Christian, 48, is best known for his time in WWE from 1998 to 2005 and 2009 to 2014. He was a highly decorated champion in WWE, holding the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship four times and the World Tag Team Championships on nine occasions.

Injuries forced Christian to step away from in-ring competition in 2014, and it was widely assumed that he was done with wrestling for good, but he made a shocking return as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

It seemed likely at that point that Christian would sign a new deal to wrestle for WWE, however, he pulled off another shocker by signing with AEW and making his debut at Revolution in March 2021.

Christian was initially a focal point of AEW programming, beating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship on the first episode of Rampage, and headlining All Out 2021 against Omega in a losing effort for the AEW World Championship.

Following that loss, the Canadian star began to take a back seat and served as something of a manager and mentor for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Cage eventually turned heel on Jungle Boy by viciously assaulting him and later berating him on the microphone, but fans didn't get to see the type of payoff they hoped for due to Christian's injury.

