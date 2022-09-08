US Open Tennis 2022: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal Predictions

Iga Świątek (Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

One way or another, the U.S. Open will feature a new women's singles champion in 2022.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, on Wednesday, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Plíšková before Iga Świątek defeated Jessica Pegula to advance to the semifinals. The Nos. 6 seed 1 seeds, respectivelly, will battle it out Thursday for a spot in Saturday's final.

The winner will take on either Caroline Garcia or Ons Jabeur. The No. 17 seed (Garcia) and No. 5 seed (Jabeur) will also face off Thursday for a spot in the championship match.

As José Morgado of Diário Record and Sport TV noted, the U.S. Open will—along with the men's division—feature four new finalists over the weekend:

Thursday's action promises to be full of entertainment as the four remaining women vie for a chance to win it all. The action will begin with Garcia and Jabeur at 7 p.m. ET.

U.S. Open Women's Semifinals

Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York

When: Thursday, Sept. 8

Time: Garcia vs. Jabeur, 7 p.m. ET; Świątek vs. Sabalenka, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+

Caroline Garcia (17) vs Ons Jabeur (5)

This year's fourth and final Grand Slam has featured plenty of upsets, and Garcia will look to deliver another one Thursday. Getting here wasn't easy for the 28-year-old, who had lost both times she had previously faced Coco Gauff.

However, Garcia has been on a roll this season and has not lost a set in the tournament thus far. Her winning streak stands at 13 matches overall.

"The last couple of months," Garcia said, per ESPN. "I feel healthy again.''

Can Garcia advance in her first career Grand Slam semifinal appearance? Standing in her way is Tunisia's Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up and the first woman to represent an African nation in the U.S. Open semis in the professional era.

"It really means a lot to me," Jabeur said, per ESPN.

Jabeur is coming off a victory against Ajla Tomljanovic, who ousted Serena Williams in the third round.

Both competitors will carry momentum into Thursday's matchup, and it's going to be a hard-fought match. Expect Jabeur's experience at Wimbledon to push her into another finals appearance.

Predicted Winner: Jabeur

Iga Świątek (1) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (6)

Thursday's nightcap will be another fantastic match, though Świątek has a slight edge in Grand Slam experience. The two-time French Open champion (2020, 2022) was also a semifinalist in this year's Australian Open.

Her opponent, however, won't be an easy out by any means. The 24-year-old Belarusian has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world (2021) and has twice made the semis at the U.S. Open (2021, 2022).

Sabalenka, a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year, wasn't allowed to compete this summer because of The Championship's ban on Russian and Belarusian players because of the invasion of Ukraine. She used the time away from competition to better prepare for this tournament.

"I had another preseason," Sabalenka said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I worked really hard, and I worked a lot on my serve."

It's hard to pick against Świątek, who has made her path to the semifinals seem relatively easy. According to ESPN Stats & Information, she is the first top-seeded woman at the U.S. Open to reach the semis while dropping one or fewer sets since Williams in 2016.

Świątek has won three of her four previous meetings with Sabalenka. Expect her to make it 4-of-5 on Thursday.

Predicted Winner: Świątek