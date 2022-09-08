UFC 279 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

James Gilbert/Getty Images

UFC 279 goes down this Saturday in Las Vegas, and all signs point to a wild night.

Headlining honors for the card will go to a welterweight showdown between undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev and fan-favorite veteran Nate Diaz. The bout is hugely significant for both men, as Chimaev is looking to take a final leap toward title contention, and Diaz is looking to maximize his value as he wraps up his UFC contract and moves into free agency.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will look for a fresh start in the welterweight division, taking on Chinese slugger Li Jingliang. It's a gamble for Ferguson, who has been beaten in his last four fights, but the payoff could be huge, as Li is ranked inside the welterweight Top 15.

Before Ferguson and Li get down to business, we'll be treated to a 180-pound catchweight fight between flashy finisher Kevin Holland and slick boxer Daniel Rodriguez, and a women's bantamweight fight between ranked contenders Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson.

The main card will be kicked off by a light heavyweight fight between dangerous finishers Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba, both of whom seem wholly capable of knocking the other senseless.

A couple of the fights on the bill look a tad predictable, but as Leon Edwards so recently proved when he knocked out pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman, nobody is safe in MMA.

Keep scrolling to see how the B/R combat sports crew sees the main card going down.