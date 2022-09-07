UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Head-to-toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a few short days, Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev will meet in one of the biggest fights of the year. The fan-favorite veteran and surging contender will collide in the headlining attraction of Saturday's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, and while there will be no title on the line in their welterweight clash, it is incredibly significant for both.

Diaz (20-13), one of the most popular fighters in MMA history, will be fulfilling the final obligation on his UFC contract and potentially leaving the promotion afterward. A loss to Chimaev would hurt his negotiating power as he explores his options outside the Octagon, but a win would make him arguably the hottest commodity in combat sports.

He would be a prime target of every major MMA promotion with the budget to court him, and most likely a host of boxing promoters too—chief among them Jake Paul.

But beating Chimaev (11-0) will be easier said than done. Much, much easier.

The Chechen-born Swede is perfect as a pro, and outside a decision win over the world-class Gilbert Burns in his last appearance, he has been ridiculously dominant in every one of his fights—to the point that calling him a runaway train feels like an understatement.

The oddsmakers see this fight for what it is: The UFC's attempt to put Chimaev over and crush Diaz's bargaining power in one fell swoop. As of Tuesday, DraftKings had the Chechen dynamo installed as a -1050 favorite—and that is one of the more conservative betting lines you will find on the World Wide Web.

The reality is that few people believe Diaz can win this fight. But as the pride of Stockton, California, proved in his shocking 2016 victory over Conor McGregor, he can never be counted out.

