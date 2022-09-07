US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Frances Tiafoe Upsets Andrey Rublev to Advance to Semis

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The semifinals will be set after Wednesday's action at the U.S. Open, with four quarterfinals matchups on the docket.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores, highlights and key moments from another fun day in New York.

Men's Results

No. 22 Frances Tiafoe def. No. 9 Andrey Rublev, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner

Women's Results

No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 22 Karolína Plíšková, 6-1, 7-6

No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 8 Jessica Pegula

Recap

Tiafoe's magical run continues.

The 22-seed became the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick back in 2006, knocking off Rublev on Wednesday.

It didn't come easy, requiring two tiebreakers, but Tiafoe is through.

And unsurprisingly, he's the fan favorite:

It's been an incredible run from Tiafoe. He's now knocked out No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 9 Rublev in consecutive matches, all while dropping just a single set.

It's been the story of the tournament thus far.

He now awaits the winner of Alcarez vs. Sinner in the semis.

On the women's side, Sabalenka—who was banned from Wimbledon this year as a Belarusian national after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given Belarus' close political ties to Russia—returned to the grand slams and booked her ticket to the semifinals with a convincing win over Plíšková.

"I think I started really well, and the first set was really high level for me and put a lot of pressure on her," Sabalenka told reporters. "First set was really great. In the second set, I knew she would kind of try to come back and she would do better. I just tried to hold my serve and tried to put her under pressure on her serve."

It is Sabalenka's second straight trip to the semifinals in New York. She awaits the winner of Świątek vs. Pegula