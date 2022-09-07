X

    US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Frances Tiafoe Upsets Andrey Rublev to Advance to Semis

    The semifinals will be set after Wednesday's action at the U.S. Open, with four quarterfinals matchups on the docket.

    Below, we'll break down the day's scores, highlights and key moments from another fun day in New York.

    Men's Results

    No. 22 Frances Tiafoe def. No. 9 Andrey Rublev, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4

    No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner

    Women's Results

    No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 22 Karolína Plíšková, 6-1, 7-6

    No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 8 Jessica Pegula

    Recap

    Tiafoe's magical run continues.

    The 22-seed became the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick back in 2006, knocking off Rublev on Wednesday.

    It didn't come easy, requiring two tiebreakers, but Tiafoe is through.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    This first set has been 💯 thanks in part to shots like these 👇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/8MErRHWpbW">pic.twitter.com/8MErRHWpbW</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Absolute touch from Tiafoe!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/02BDWsfKkG">pic.twitter.com/02BDWsfKkG</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Frances Tiafoe didn't miss in that second set tiebreak.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/M4qK16jbO7">pic.twitter.com/M4qK16jbO7</a>

    Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey

    "We got two more guys, we got two more!"<br><br>American Frances Tiafoe, a first-time US Open semifinalist, keeping his eye on the prize as he speaks to the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium <a href="https://t.co/wzjRHvJSsY">pic.twitter.com/wzjRHvJSsY</a>

    And unsurprisingly, he's the fan favorite:

    Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin

    It is so easy to root for Tiafoe. Two more.

    Chris Fowler @cbfowler

    Tremendous work today <a href="https://twitter.com/FTiafoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FTiafoe</a> ! Rock solid execution under pressure all 3 sets. Why not Big Fo's time <a href="https://twitter.com/usopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usopen</a> ? Semis next. 🇺🇸

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Frances Tiafoe is the King of New York

    It's been an incredible run from Tiafoe. He's now knocked out No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 9 Rublev in consecutive matches, all while dropping just a single set.

    It's been the story of the tournament thus far.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    As Brad Gilbert noted on the broadcast, Tiafoe has a sub-.500 career record on the ATP Tour and has only one title - the Delray Beach Open in 2018. The idea he could win the US Open was crazy - until now

    He now awaits the winner of Alcarez vs. Sinner in the semis.

    On the women's side, Sabalenka—who was banned from Wimbledon this year as a Belarusian national after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given Belarus' close political ties to Russia—returned to the grand slams and booked her ticket to the semifinals with a convincing win over Plíšková.

    "I think I started really well, and the first set was really high level for me and put a lot of pressure on her," Sabalenka told reporters. "First set was really great. In the second set, I knew she would kind of try to come back and she would do better. I just tried to hold my serve and tried to put her under pressure on her serve."

    wta @WTA

    Sets up the lob nicely 👌<a href="https://twitter.com/SabalenkaA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SabalenkaA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hlmpzq7qoH">pic.twitter.com/Hlmpzq7qoH</a>

    It is Sabalenka's second straight trip to the semifinals in New York. She awaits the winner of Świątek vs. Pegula

