Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Tom Brady: 'We Got to Get Him out of This League'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said what a lot of defenders are thinking ahead of his team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We got to get him out of this league," Parsons said of the 45-year-old Tom Brady, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He's been dominating this league too long. ... He wants to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach."

It seemed like Parsons and other defenders got their wish this offseason when Brady announced he was retiring after 22 seasons.

However, the future Hall of Famer eventually changed his mind and is back leading the Buccaneers for a third campaign. All he did in those first two years in the NFC was win the Super Bowl and then lead the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown throws.

In all, Brady's resume with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots includes seven Lombardi Trophies, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl nods.

"I've seen the Hulk get beat up," Parsons continued. "I've seen Thor get beat up. I've seen Captain America get beat up. But they always get back up and find a way to get to their destination. … (Brady) gets beat up, but he gets back up."

Whether Parsons and the Dallas defense can beat Brady up like that is one of the biggest storylines in the NFL's opening week. While the all-time great showed no signs of slowing down last year, he will be under some scrutiny after he took time away from the Buccaneers during training camp.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers could be two of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC after Dallas went 12-5 and won the NFC East in 2021. Parsons was a major part of that as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and his ability to blitz the passer, help stuff the run and even drop back into coverage makes him one of the most valuable defenders in the league.

And he's apparently ready for that league to no longer have Brady in it.