Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success.

The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Broncos in 2014 and finding instant stardom. Playing alongside Demaryius Thomas, Sanders created one of the NFL's best wideout duos. Both players posted 1,000-yard seasons in three straight years from 2014 to 2016, a stretch that also included the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship.

Sanders made two Pro Bowls over his five-plus seasons in Denver before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2019 season. He then spent the 2020 campaign with the New Orleans Saints before finishing up his playing career with the Buffalo Bills last season.

Sanders finishes his career with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns. He ranks 10th in Broncos history with 5,361 receiving yards.