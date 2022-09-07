Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It's about time to Lose Yourself in a new season, Detroit Lions fans.

Tuesday was the final episode of HBO's Hard Knocks chronicling training camp for the Lions, and that meant players fighting for the 53 roster spots with the preseason schedule in the rearview mirror.

And that meant unfortunate news for some of the fan favorites from the season, as well as life-changing news for others.

However, it wasn't all cut-based tension, as a visit from Eminem broke the monotony of training camp.

Slim Shady took a tour of the facilities, traded good-natured barbs with some of the players and even suggested he could suit up at any position for the Lions this season, which might work if they need a wide receiver who can rhyme faster than he runs.

Throw in Amon-Ra St. Brown's visit to the Vincent van Gogh Experience with his family, and some of the light-hearted moments that so often define Hard Knocks sent the season out on a high note.

Still, the last episode was defined by the roster decisions with Craig Reynolds and Malcolm Rodriguez making the roster, Obinna Eze returning on the practice squad after he was waived, and David Blough (Minnesota Vikings) and Kalil Pimpleton (New York Giants) joining other teams after they were released.

Such is the risk and reward of hoping players make it through waivers, and the Lions learned that the hard way with multiple players who were featured characters during Hard Knocks.

Fittingly, head coach Dan Campbell stole the spotlight at the end after he was the main character throughout the season. Whether it was showing notable emotion as he went through cuts to saying the 2022 Lions will be "the team that can and will," he drew plenty of reactions once again:

Attention now turns to preparations for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles as Detroit attempts to put four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North behind it.

And while it is doing that, Hard Knocks will be back on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 9 to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Arizona Cardinals during the regular season.