    Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2022

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    It's about time to Lose Yourself in a new season, Detroit Lions fans.

    Tuesday was the final episode of HBO's Hard Knocks chronicling training camp for the Lions, and that meant players fighting for the 53 roster spots with the preseason schedule in the rearview mirror.

    And that meant unfortunate news for some of the fan favorites from the season, as well as life-changing news for others.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    The business of the NFL <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/XcyQdoXpxh">pic.twitter.com/XcyQdoXpxh</a>

    However, it wasn't all cut-based tension, as a visit from Eminem broke the monotony of training camp.

    Slim Shady took a tour of the facilities, traded good-natured barbs with some of the players and even suggested he could suit up at any position for the Lions this season, which might work if they need a wide receiver who can rhyme faster than he runs.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    We'll keep you in mind, <a href="https://twitter.com/Eminem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eminem</a> <br><br>Catch the season finale of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> on Sept. 6 on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hbomax</a>!<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflfilms</a> <a href="https://t.co/DY7MmhKhef">pic.twitter.com/DY7MmhKhef</a>

    Marshall Mathers @Eminem

    Put me in, coach 🏈 <a href="https://t.co/uAkrAK8Izi">https://t.co/uAkrAK8Izi</a>

    Derek Parris @DerekParris

    MCDC meeting Eminem- Hard Knocks is so must see tv

    Cassidy Cobb @CassidyCobbTV

    Eminem on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> has made my entire life

    Throw in Amon-Ra St. Brown's visit to the Vincent van Gogh Experience with his family, and some of the light-hearted moments that so often define Hard Knocks sent the season out on a high note.

    Still, the last episode was defined by the roster decisions with Craig Reynolds and Malcolm Rodriguez making the roster, Obinna Eze returning on the practice squad after he was waived, and David Blough (Minnesota Vikings) and Kalil Pimpleton (New York Giants) joining other teams after they were released.

    herb may @_herbmay_

    A near perfect season of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>. 53 spots on an NFL roster and young guys are fighting for their lives. The <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/HBO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBO</a> teams told the story beautifully. Watching Kalil Pimpleton get signed by the Giants after getting cut says everything about the season. <br>LFG <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> <a href="https://t.co/TR3pyBWIcO">pic.twitter.com/TR3pyBWIcO</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit

    "I see what y’all are doing here, both of y’all. You know, you’re building a winning program, but also you’re building a culture where men can be themselves. I see that, and I appreciate that." -- Obinna Eze to Holmes and Campbell

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Rate the week 1 fit 🤠<a href="https://twitter.com/malcolmlrod?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malcolmlrod</a> <a href="https://t.co/OKAC2vlSdg">pic.twitter.com/OKAC2vlSdg</a>

    Donny Football @DonChed54

    Very solid season of Hard Knocks. Dan Campbell provided good television and the staff has multiple Pittsburgh connections (Staley, Randle El, Fraley). Great Jamaal Williams speech in E1. Malcolm Rodriguez is portrayed as one of the steals of the draft. And an Eminem sighting. 👀

    Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit

    Oh 5-week-ago Malcolm Rodriguez. We had no idea.

    Such is the risk and reward of hoping players make it through waivers, and the Lions learned that the hard way with multiple players who were featured characters during Hard Knocks.

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    “That’s the absolute worst that could happen.” - Dan Campbell on losing David Blough to Minnesota, and not getting him back to the Lions practice squad<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    “If it doesn’t hurt, it’s time to get out of this business.” - Dan Campbell after making Lions cuts<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    Man, these Lions cuts on ‘Hard Knocks’ can take any of us back to being cut from a team. <br><br>“What could I have done differently?”<br><br>Crushing — at any level. Listening to professionals ask it? Tough, man.

    Fittingly, head coach Dan Campbell stole the spotlight at the end after he was the main character throughout the season. Whether it was showing notable emotion as he went through cuts to saying the 2022 Lions will be "the team that can and will," he drew plenty of reactions once again:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Tremendous season for, as Dan Campbell would say, “the team that can and will.”<br><br>Well done, <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a>.

    John “Winter Soldier” Vogel @DraftVogel

    I had so much respect for Dan Campbell before watching Hard Knocks, but now seeing a little bit more of him, I have a much deeper respect for him and the entire staff he’s built. I hope Detroit kills expectations this year. He’s building that program the right way.

    Brandon Justice @BrandonJustice_

    This episode of Hard Knocks confirmed Dan Campbell &amp; Brad Holmes are a couple of good dudes running a franchise. A rarity in the business. Not sure how long it’ll take or if Campbell is the one who gets it there, but it sure seems like this is the regime Detroit’s needed.

    Zach Brunner @FantasyFlurry

    Dan Campbell is truly one of a kind. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Sunburnt Spartan @Sheehan_Sports

    There’s only one person on this earth that could drag me back to believing in the Lions for the ~14th time in my life, and that man is Dan Campbell.

    Attention now turns to preparations for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles as Detroit attempts to put four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North behind it.

    And while it is doing that, Hard Knocks will be back on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 9 to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Arizona Cardinals during the regular season.

