Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5

Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5September 7, 2022
It's about time to Lose Yourself in a new season, Detroit Lions fans.
Tuesday was the final episode of HBO's Hard Knocks chronicling training camp for the Lions, and that meant players fighting for the 53 roster spots with the preseason schedule in the rearview mirror.
And that meant unfortunate news for some of the fan favorites from the season, as well as life-changing news for others.
However, it wasn't all cut-based tension, as a visit from Eminem broke the monotony of training camp.
Slim Shady took a tour of the facilities, traded good-natured barbs with some of the players and even suggested he could suit up at any position for the Lions this season, which might work if they need a wide receiver who can rhyme faster than he runs.
Detroit Lions @Lions
We'll keep you in mind, <a href="https://twitter.com/Eminem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eminem</a> <br><br>Catch the season finale of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> on Sept. 6 on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hbomax</a>!<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflfilms</a> <a href="https://t.co/DY7MmhKhef">pic.twitter.com/DY7MmhKhef</a>
Throw in Amon-Ra St. Brown's visit to the Vincent van Gogh Experience with his family, and some of the light-hearted moments that so often define Hard Knocks sent the season out on a high note.
Still, the last episode was defined by the roster decisions with Craig Reynolds and Malcolm Rodriguez making the roster, Obinna Eze returning on the practice squad after he was waived, and David Blough (Minnesota Vikings) and Kalil Pimpleton (New York Giants) joining other teams after they were released.
herb may @_herbmay_
A near perfect season of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>. 53 spots on an NFL roster and young guys are fighting for their lives. The <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/HBO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBO</a> teams told the story beautifully. Watching Kalil Pimpleton get signed by the Giants after getting cut says everything about the season. <br>LFG <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> <a href="https://t.co/TR3pyBWIcO">pic.twitter.com/TR3pyBWIcO</a>
Donny Football @DonChed54
Very solid season of Hard Knocks. Dan Campbell provided good television and the staff has multiple Pittsburgh connections (Staley, Randle El, Fraley). Great Jamaal Williams speech in E1. Malcolm Rodriguez is portrayed as one of the steals of the draft. And an Eminem sighting. 👀
Such is the risk and reward of hoping players make it through waivers, and the Lions learned that the hard way with multiple players who were featured characters during Hard Knocks.
Fittingly, head coach Dan Campbell stole the spotlight at the end after he was the main character throughout the season. Whether it was showing notable emotion as he went through cuts to saying the 2022 Lions will be "the team that can and will," he drew plenty of reactions once again:
John “Winter Soldier” Vogel @DraftVogel
I had so much respect for Dan Campbell before watching Hard Knocks, but now seeing a little bit more of him, I have a much deeper respect for him and the entire staff he’s built. I hope Detroit kills expectations this year. He’s building that program the right way.
Brandon Justice @BrandonJustice_
This episode of Hard Knocks confirmed Dan Campbell & Brad Holmes are a couple of good dudes running a franchise. A rarity in the business. Not sure how long it’ll take or if Campbell is the one who gets it there, but it sure seems like this is the regime Detroit’s needed.
Attention now turns to preparations for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles as Detroit attempts to put four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North behind it.
And while it is doing that, Hard Knocks will be back on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 9 to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Arizona Cardinals during the regular season.