WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 6

Ricochet lost in his title aspirations because of Trick Williams' distraction. Credit: WWE.com.

NXT Worlds Collide brought NXT UK to a close so that a new era of WWE NXT 2.0 can move forward. Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose unified the gold while Pretty Deadly pulled off a shocking win against Diamond Mine to become NXT tag team champions.

This left the September 6 edition of NXT as a chance to pick up the pieces, and there were many matches that needed to happen.

Ricochet challenged Trick Williams, who cost him his match with Carmelo Hayes at Worlds Collide. Toxic Attraction got in the way of another team challenging for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, and they would pay for it in a match with Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer began a Best-of-3 series to determine who was better. Wes Lee challenged JD McDonagh. Roxanne Perez got one of her dream matches in a challenge to Meiko Satomura.

The show's card was surprisingly packed, and plenty more was expected in the wake of one of NXT's biggest shows.

