Cardinals Clinch NL Central Title with 6-2 Win vs. Brewers

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

With Tuesday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers, they wrapped up a first-place finish in the NL Central and clinched a spot in the postseason. It's their first division title since the 2019 season.

The Cardinals spent most of the first half of the year trailing the Brewers for the NL Central lead, but the team used a second-half surge to overtake their division rivals. St. Louis had a 22-7 record in August.

The team's 2022 season was highlighted by an MVP-caliber performance by Paul Goldschmidt. He is slashing .317/.404/.584 with 35 home runs and 112 RBI this season.

The All-Star first baseman will be one of the most dangerous hitters in the postseason, and St. Louis should be confident against anyone with him in the middle of its lineup.

Not to be overshadowed by Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado has also put together another strong season. The veteran third baseman is one of St. Louis' most consistent players, batting .295 with 30 home runs and 100 RBI.

But perhaps the most exciting part of the year for the Cardinals has been the final ride for legendary slugger Albert Pujols, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old has 21 home runs and is now fourth on the all-time list with 700 career homers.

The Cardinals pitching staff, led by Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas, has also been solid, ranking ninth in MLB with a team ERA of 3.76.

The path to the World Series will not be easy in the National League, with fellow contenders such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and defending champion Atlanta Braves standing in the way. But St. Louis should be extra motivated after back-to-back exits in the NL Wild Card Round in the previous two seasons.

The Cardinals are well-equipped to make a run this year, and it will be fun to watch the team as it tries to ensure Pujols ends his career with one more ring.