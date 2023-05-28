Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Exits vs. Padres With Neck Injury After Tatis Jr. Collision

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo exited Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres after being involved in a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff attempt in the top of the sixth inning.

The team announced Rizzo was removed for "precautionary reasons."

While Rizzo appeared in 130 or more games every season besides the shortened 2020 one dating back to 2013, he has dealt with back issues for much of his career.

The 33-year-old's resume includes a World Series crown, four Gold Gloves, three All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger.

Those accolades all came when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs, but he has been an important source of power for the Bronx Bombers since they traded for him in 2021. He is slashing .303/.376/.507 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI in 52 games this season.

New York can turn to DJ LeMahieu at first base if Rizzo is sidelined following this setback.