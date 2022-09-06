College Football Coaches Poll 2022: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

Nick Saban (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson—the top four teams in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll—all opened the year with convincing victories in Week 1.

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs were particularly impressive as they started the 2022 college football season with immediate statement wins Saturday. OSU took down No. 5 Notre Dame and UGA blew out No. 12 Oregon.

Here's a look at the new coaches poll for Week 2 released Tuesday:

1. Alabama (57 first-place votes)

2. Georgia (6)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. USC

13. NC State

14. Pittsburgh

15. Utah

16. Miami (Fla.)

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Ole Miss

24. Oregon

25. BYU

It was a pretty straightforward start to the season. The only high-profile upset was previously unranked Florida taking down No. 8 Utah, but even that wasn't a major surprise given the Gators' upside with Anthony Richardson leading the offense.

The sophomore quarterback thrust himself into the early Heisman Trophy conversation with 274 total yards (168 passing and 106 rushing) and three touchdowns in the 29-26 triumph.

Along with Ohio State and Georgia, the only other winner of a game that featured two ranked teams in the initial coaches poll was No. 23 Arkansas knocking off No. 22 Cincinnati.

Looking ahead, the top matchup on the Week 2 slate sees the Crimson Tide travel to face off with future SEC rival Texas. The Longhorns opened their campaign with a lopsided win over Louisiana-Monroe.

While it's a golden opportunity for Texas to showcase its progress under Steve Sarkisian, the program's second-year head coach downplayed exactly how important the nonconference matchup will be in the grand scheme of things.

"It's one game, you know?" Sarkisian told reporters Monday. "It's a chance for us to do what we love to do. I think one of the biggest mistakes people make is [thinking] this is going to be the game that's going to define our program."

Other notable Week 2 games include South Carolina vs. Arkansas, Kentucky vs. Florida, USC vs. Stanford and Baylor vs. BYU.