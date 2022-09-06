AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia remained the top three teams in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the second week of the season.

Each of those teams had impressive performances over the weekend. The Buckeyes had the best win of the group, beating a Notre Dame team ranked No. 5 in the preseason standings.

The defending champion Bulldogs obliterated Oregon with seven touchdowns on their first seven offensive possessions in a 49-3 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They switched spots with Ohio State in the rankings.

AP Top 25 Rankings Week 2 (Sept. 6-11)

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Michigan (1-0)

5. Clemson (1-0)

6. Texas A&M (1-0)

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (0-1)

9. Baylor (1-0)

10. USC (1-0)

11. Oklahoma State (1-0)

12. Florida (1-0)

13. Utah (0-1)

14. Michigan State (1-0)

15. Miami (1-0)

16. Arkansas (1-0)

17. Pittsburgh (1-0)

18. North Carolina State (1-0)

19. Wisconsin (1-0)

20. Kentucky (1-0)

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Mississippi (1-0)

23. Wake Forest (1-0)

24. Tennessee (1-0)

25. Houston (1-0)

Rankings via APNews.com.

Alabama was the overwhelming No. 1 team in the preseason rankings with 54 out of 63 first-place votes. Head coach Nick Saban's squad looked dominant in a 55-0 victory over Utah State in which its rushing yards (278) more than doubled the Aggies' total yards (136).

Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, had 100 rushing yards on five carries on his own.

Ohio State overcame a slow start at home against Notre Dame with two second-half touchdowns to earn a 21-10 victory. It was the team's first victory over a Top Five opponent since the Buckeyes beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal in January 2021.

The Fighting Irish were one of two teams ranked in the preseason Top 10 that lost over the weekend. Utah (No. 7 last week) was upset by Florida in Gainesville, as Anthony Richardson's one-yard touchdown run with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Gators' interception with under 20 seconds left keyed a 29-26 win.

The Gators, who went from unranked all the way up to No. 12, ended their four-game losing streak against ranked opponents dating back to the 2020 season.

Another thrilling game featuring two ranked teams saw No. 19 Arkansas hand No. 23 Cincinnati its first loss not in a bowl game or conference championship game since Nov. 29, 2019. KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the Razorbacks' 31-24 win.

The Week 2 schedule isn't nearly as enticing on paper as last week, though it does feature Alabama going on the road to take on Texas.

It's the first meeting between the two legendary programs since the 2009 BCS National Championship Game when the Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns to win their first national title in the Saban era.

Florida will host No. 20 Kentucky at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in an SEC East showdown. No. 21 BYU will take on No. 9 Baylor in Provo, Utah.