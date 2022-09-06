Frances Tiafoe: 'I Went Crazy' After LeBron James Tweeted at Me Following Nadal Win

Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe had quite the Monday.

First, he defeated all-time great Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 U.S. Open in a thrilling four-set showdown.

Then, he got a tweet from the King himself, LeBron James:

"I was losing it in the locker room about his tweet," Tiafoe said, per José Morgado of Record. "I went crazy. That's my guy."

As James said, Tiafoe certainly earned it.

He won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 while tallying 18 aces and winning 76 percent of his first-service points. He also impressed as a returner, posting multiple breaks as he won the final five games of the fourth set after falling behind 3-1.

Next up is a quarterfinal showdown against No. 9 Andrey Rublev as Tiafoe chases the first major championship of his career.

Even if he doesn't get it, he still has the tweet from James to look back on.