US Open Tennis 2022: Rafael Nadal Loss, Iga Swiatek Win Highlight Monday's Results

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite Serena Williams and men's No. 1 Daniil Medvedev being eliminated in the first week of the 2022 U.S. Open, there was no shortage of star power on Monday.

Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek, all-time great Rafael Nadal and Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula were among the notable players who took the court in the fourth round of the men's and women's singles draws.

Swiatek survived a challenge from Jule Niemeier, but Tiafoe got the best of Nadal and prevented him from winning a fifth U.S. Open championship.

Here is a look at the full results from Monday's slate.

Women's Singles

No. 8 Jessica Pegula def. No. 21 Petra Kvitova; 6-3, 6-2

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Jule Niemeier; 2-6, 6-4, 6-0

No. 22 Karolina Pliskova def. No. 26 Victoria Azarenka; 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2

No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Danielle Collins

Men's Singles

No. 9 Andrey Rublev def. No. 7 Cameron Norrie; 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 22 Frances Tiafoe def. No. 2 Rafael Nadal; 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 11 Jannik Sinner vs. Ilya Ivashka

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 15 Marin Čilić

One of the No. 1 seeds went home Sunday when Nick Kyrgios defeated Medvedev in four sets with the first one going to an extended tiebreaker.

It seemed as if the other No. 1 seed was going to join him Monday when Niemeier won the first set against Swiatek in a brisk eight games. However, the top seed responded by surviving the second set and then cruising in the third without dropping a game.

Swiatek was at her best when she took it to the net, winning 18 of 24 net points and overcoming some struggles with her serve. She won just 52 percent of her first-service points, although that was better than Niemeier's 49 percent on the other end. Niemeier also had 13 double-faults.

That was too many mistakes against the No. 1 seed for the challenger to overcome, which helped Swiatek eventually take control.

The headliner on the men's side was the showdown between Nadal and Tiafoe, and it didn't disappoint.

Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion with four U.S. Open titles, but Tiafoe was up for the challenge from the opening moments. The American used his strong serve to win the first and third sets, which created a situation where he had to win one of two sets to shock one of the all-time greats.

Just when it seemed like Nadal would force a decisive set by winning three of the first four games in the fourth, Tiafoe broke back multiple times to seize the momentum and lead for good.

In all, the victor tallied 18 aces to Nadal's nine and won 76 percent of his first-service points.

The road won't get much easier for Tiafoe with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 9 Andrey Rublev, but the American made quite the statement with his first career win over Nadal and is now three victories away from his first major championship.

*Stats are courtesy of the U.S. Open's official website.