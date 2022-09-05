Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Likely' to Host Minicamp; Russell Westbrook Would Attend

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Los Angeles Lakers feel as much like a reality show as a basketball team heading into the 2022-23 season, given the questions that surround the roster.

Can Russell Westbrook fit in with LeBron James and Anthony Davis after a disastrous first season together? What about Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, who have publicly feuded in the past?

A player gathering before the season might help to ease some tensions. As NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Monday: "James typically hosts a players-only minicamp somewhere on the West Coast before training camp starts, so stay tuned. Word is that another Lakers minicamp is likely in coming days and that Westbrook would indeed attend if it comes together."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

