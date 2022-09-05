Rams Keeping Locker for Odell Beckham Jr. at Practice Facility Amid WR's Free Agency

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are already prepared for a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. in the event the veteran wide receiver signs with the team.

The Associated Press' Greg Beacham reported the Rams have maintained Beckham's place in the locker room:

Beckham remains unsigned, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to make his season debut after suffering a torn ACL last year.

Although Los Angeles signed Allen Robinson II to bolster the passing game and provide depth behind Cooper Kupp, many have assumed the team will be in play once Beckham is ready to make a decision.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported on Aug. 1 that "the door’s open for Beckham to come back, with the hope that his most recent ACL surgery will bring a more positive result than the last one did."

The 29-year-old provided a nice boost for the Rams in the second half of 2021 and was particularly effective in the postseason, when he caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Depending on his ACL recovery, it looks like the same thing could happen again in 2022.