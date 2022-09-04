AEW All Out 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 7

Mel, Guevara, Ortiz and Soho (Credit: AEW)

Soho and Ortiz chased Guevara and Melo into the arena with a golf cart to start the show off with some chaos. This bout was wild and featured some big risks, intergender action and a few close calls. Mel was able to get the win with the TayKO, but Soho appeared to be injured after taking the move. She was holding her nose and was immediately helped to the back. This match had some fun moments, but it also had a few sloppy spots and no organization.

Winners: Guevara and Melo

Grade: C

The second match on the pre-show featured Hook defending the FTW title against Cool Hand Ange. Daddy Magic distracted the ref so Parker could punch Hook in the eye to get an unfair advantage. After Ange got in a decent amount of offense, Hook was able to recover and lock ing Red Rum for the submission win. Daddy Magic attacked him, but Action Bronson saved Hook from being double-teamed. This was quick, but it was fun for what it was.

Winner: Hook

Grade: C+

Sabian vs. Pac for the All-Atlantic title was up next. This was the first match in over 500 days for the man with a box on his head, so he seemed fired up and ready to remind the crowd of who he is. The two high-flyers put each other's aerial skills to the test, but they also had some good technical exchanges. The Bastard scored the win with his Black Arrow finisher. This was a fun match that showed how well Sabian has stayed in shape.

Winner: Pac

Grade: B

The final Zero Hour match was Ishii vs. Kingston. They started off with a basic lockup before testing each other with some chest chops. Both men had red chests within minutes, but they never let up on each other. AEW gave them almost 20 minutes and they used all of it to punish each other with stiff strikes and throws. Kingston picked up the win, but both men were left battered and bruised. This was pure fun from start to finish.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Grade: A-

Notable Moments and Observations