AEW All Out 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW All Out 2022.
The annual pay-per-view was back in the NOW Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL, and Tony Khan made sure to pack the card with enough action to satisfy every kind of fan.
Several titles were on the line, including Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk, and a Fatal 4-Way to determine an interim women's champion while Thunder Rosa is out with an injury.
While the majority of the competitors were AEW talents, we also saw stars from Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling included on the show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Sunday.
Sunday's Card
- Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk (AEW World Championship)
- Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women's World Championship)
- The Elite vs. Adam Page and The Dark Order (AEW Trios Championships)
- Jade Cargill vs. Athena (TBS Championship)
- Swerve in our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- FTR and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns
- House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting and Miro
- Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
- Casino Ladder Match
- Pac vs. Kip Sabian (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)
- Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho (AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships)
- Hook vs. Angelo Parker (FTW Championship)
- Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Zero Hour
- Ruby fell right on her head after a certain spot. She seemed fine, but it was a scary bump. She also took a nasty bump when Melo superplexed her onto Ortiz and Guevara at ringside.
- Bronson was at ringside to cheer on Hook. He produced Hook's entrance music and is a noted wrestling fan. He also has a decent suplex.
- This was the first time we have had to see Hook sell more than a move or two. He still didn't have to sell much, but what he did do was fine.
- Sabian's new entrance music is good, but his new gear was even better. Whoever made it did excellent work.
- Orange Cassidy came out to confront Pac, but the champ walked off.
- Ishii's blood vessels in his chest were broken after several chops. It looked painful but he never slowed down.
Soho and Ortiz chased Guevara and Melo into the arena with a golf cart to start the show off with some chaos. This bout was wild and featured some big risks, intergender action and a few close calls. Mel was able to get the win with the TayKO, but Soho appeared to be injured after taking the move. She was holding her nose and was immediately helped to the back. This match had some fun moments, but it also had a few sloppy spots and no organization.
Winners: Guevara and Melo
Grade: C
The second match on the pre-show featured Hook defending the FTW title against Cool Hand Ange. Daddy Magic distracted the ref so Parker could punch Hook in the eye to get an unfair advantage. After Ange got in a decent amount of offense, Hook was able to recover and lock ing Red Rum for the submission win. Daddy Magic attacked him, but Action Bronson saved Hook from being double-teamed. This was quick, but it was fun for what it was.
Winner: Hook
Grade: C+
Sabian vs. Pac for the All-Atlantic title was up next. This was the first match in over 500 days for the man with a box on his head, so he seemed fired up and ready to remind the crowd of who he is. The two high-flyers put each other's aerial skills to the test, but they also had some good technical exchanges. The Bastard scored the win with his Black Arrow finisher. This was a fun match that showed how well Sabian has stayed in shape.
Winner: Pac
Grade: B
The final Zero Hour match was Ishii vs. Kingston. They started off with a basic lockup before testing each other with some chest chops. Both men had red chests within minutes, but they never let up on each other. AEW gave them almost 20 minutes and they used all of it to punish each other with stiff strikes and throws. Kingston picked up the win, but both men were left battered and bruised. This was pure fun from start to finish.
Winner: Eddie Kingston
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
Casino Ladder Match
- Rush has one of the coolest entrance masks in wrestling. It wouldn't work to wear in the ring, but it's awesome for his entrance.
- Andrade hit Yuta with a sunset flip powerbomb from one ladder onto another. It looked nuts.
- There was a moment when Claudio tried to tip over some ladders, but it didn't work out the way he hoped, so he tipped them over a different way instead.
- Penta didn't even wait to get to the ring. He hit Martin with a Canadian destroyer during his entrance and it was hilarious.
Rey Fenix and Wheeler Yuta were the first two competitors in the ring for the Casino Ladder Match. More competitors would join over time, but the match could end whenever somebody retrieves the big poker chip above the ring.
Rush was the third star to enter the match, and he was soon joined by Andrade. They worked together to set some ladders up in various ways around the ring. Rush even seemed willing to let El Idolo try to win first.
Claudio Castagnoli was up next and he checked on Yuta before getting into the ring. Dante Martin joined the fray and almost win by jumping onto the ladder with a springboard. Penta Oscuro came into the match like a ball of fire moments later.
Stokely Hathaway came out with his new stable and took down the chip after attacking everyone, but the Joker still had yet to be revealed. A masked man came out to The Rolling Stones' "Sympathy For The Devil." Stokely handed him the chip to a silent reaction from a confused crowd.
He teased taking his mask off, but then he just walked away without telling us who he is. This was a weird way to end what was an exciting match. The crowd seemed totally deflated by what happened. Everything else was good, but the way this ended had a big impact on how people will view this match.
Winner: The Joker
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
The Elite vs. Hangman and Dark Order (Trios Championships)
- It was cool to see SIlver and Reynolds wearing gear to match Hangman.
- Omega is in better shape than he was when he got injured. He was never in bad shape, but he has more definition now.
- Having Hangman have some tension with The Dark Order throughout the match is a new wrinkle in this storyline.
- Hangman's chop to Omega's chest sounded like it echoed in the arena. That's how hard it was.
- Silver has one of the best hot tags in the business. The combo brainbuster and suicide dive he hit with Reynolds looked great.
- The four-way superkick spot was ok, but it didn't look as good as they probably wanted it to.
- The crowd almost exploded when Silver came close to pinning Omega.
The finals of the Trios Championship tournament were held to crown the first champions at All Out. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega took on John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Adam Page.
Page and Nick Jackson started for their teams with a standard lockup to initiate a bit of chain wrestling. They actually shook hands before tagging in Matt and Reynolds to have a similar exchange of counters and takedowns. Instead of a handshake, Matt slapped Reynolds across the face.
Silver and Reynolds stomped a mud hole in Matt while the ref was distracted.until Hangman made them stop. A moment later, Omega and Page had their first standoff. They traded some tense words before locking up. Silver quickly tagged himself in to take over against The Cleaner.
The first half of match was not as chaotic as some may have expected. They used tags and kept the double and triple-team spots limited so they had more impact when used. Once things started to get going, we saw fewer tags and more big spots.
Page and Omega tagged themselves in so they could have a proper fight. Page ended up hitting Silver with a Buckshot Lariat by mistake, and Omega pinned him while Matt held Hangman back. The Elite are your first trios champions. This bout had a little bit of everything, but the outcome seemed to deflate a crowd that wanted The Dark Order and Hangman to win.
Winners: The Elite
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Jade Cargill vs. Athena (TBS Championship)
- Cargill busted through a wall of fake bricks for her entrance. She was dressed up like She-Hulk for this match.
- There were some stiff strikes at one point. Athena really laid into the champion.
- The pump kick Cargill hit looked great.
The TBS Championship was on the line when Cargilla and Athena squared off. Athena almost won with her finisher within the first minute, but The Baddies pulled her out of the ring to prevent a pin.
Athena came close to winning a few times, but Cargill was able to hit Jaded for the win to extend her winning streak to 37-0. This was one of Cargill's better matches, but she still shows some hesitancy at times.
Athena looked good, but she and her 30-year-old rival seemed to have a slight lack of chemistry.
Winner: Jade Cargill
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
FTR and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and MCMG
- Lethal spit on Wardlow, which is actually a crime in Illinois. It's a misdemeanor, but still carries a fine of up to $2,500.
- Dutt is such a good stooge. He and Brandon Cutler have mastered the role of cowardly manager.
- Wardlow no-selling strikes from smaller competitors will always be funny.
- The way Sabin and Shelley attacked the knees of Wheeler in their corner was unique. They had both of his legs trapped in different ways and kicked his knees at the same time.
- Dax's daughter breaking Dutt's pencil and then pinning him was a fun moment. The crowd loved it.
Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and Jey Lethal took on Wardlow, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a trios match, but Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt were also at ringside.
The War Dog and Ric Flair's protege started for their teams. Lethal tried to circle Wardlow a bit, but the big man just stood unmoving in the middle of the ring.
All six men had a chance to interact with each other at various times throughout the match, but we saw FTR paired up with MCMG most of the time.
This bout did not have as many multi-man spots as the previous trios match on the card, and it actually made it easier to follow. You always knew who was legal at any given time, which is important in situations like this.
Neither team seemed to dominate for too long, but the heels definitely had a slight advantage thanks to Dutt and Singh's shenanigans at ringside.
After a symphony of powerbombs, Wardlow was able to get the pin on Lethal to give his team the win. This match had some good spots and gave us a preview of what an FTR vs. MCMG match might look like. However, Wardlow was the star here.
When it looked like the heels would attack after the match, Samoa Joe made his way to the ring to help out The War Dog and the ROH tag champs.
Winners: Wardlow and FTR
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Taz did a good job not playing favorites. He never really picked between these two men, so it made sense for him to be torn.
- Starks usually favors trunks, but he was wearing tights for this match. Maybe he is trying to change his look now that he is working as a babyface.
- The crowd had almost no reaction to Hobbs winning.
Former Team Taz teammates Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs finally met at the PPV to settle their differences.
The former FTW champion rushed to the ring and went right after Hobbs, but it only took the big man a few seconds to hit one huge shot to stop him in his tracks.
For the next few minutes, the 31-year-old powerhouse dominated Starks with heavy hands and big slams. Eventually, Hobbs hit a massive spinebuster to get the win. The crowd seemed surprised by the outcome, and it wasn't the first time.
This match was too short and the booking was a little weird, but it's likely this story is far from over, so maybe we will get a rematch so Starks can get the win back.
Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations