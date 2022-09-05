2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1

0 of 7

Anthony Richardson is one of the most intriguing 2023 draft prospects. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft.

At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.

Every year there are new names that emerge and wind up being top prospects.

Some aspiring draft picks took Week 1 of the season as a prime opportunity to improve their stock and start moving up preliminary draft boards.

Here, we'll review some of the top prospect performances and which teams might want to start paying attention to the players based on projected future needs and situations.