Stephen Curry Says Hornets Are Only NBA Team Besides Warriors He'd Want to Play For

Stephen Curry (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Stephen Curry said there's only one NBA team he'd like to play for if his tenure with the Golden State Warriors ever came to an end: the Charlotte Hornets.

Curry, who played high school basketball at Charlotte Christian School, made the declaration while receiving the key to the city of Charlotte on Thursday (via Andrei de Guzman of TalkBasket).

The four-time NBA champion reiterated his commitment to the Warriors, saying he's always wanted to "finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means, and the experiences and teammates and the journey we've been [on]," before discussing Charlotte.

"Everybody asks me, 'You wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?' … I am not breaking any news right now, I'm not making any promises," Curry said. "All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it."

Along with his previous time in North Carolina, there are a few other reasons the future Hall of Famer could be interested in landing with the Hornets.

First, his father Dell played 10 seasons with the franchise (1988-98) during his own playing career, a move that happened shortly after Steph was born in Ohio in March 1988 while his dad was suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Second, NBA legend Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the Hornets. Curry recently explained how he tries to use the same leadership techniques as MJ did during his dynastic run with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s:

Yet, despite the connections to Charlotte, it's hard to imagine Curry moving on from the Warriors.

He's built a special environment in Golden State alongside longtime teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and it would be quite fitting if they play another handful of years together before walking off into the sunset.

Of course, the same thing was said about the San Antonio Spurs' legendary trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, but sometimes the off-ramp of a decorated career can get complicated.

Parker ultimately left San Antonio in 2018. Where did he play his final season? In Charlotte with the Hornets.