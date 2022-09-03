Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's New WWE Salaries Revealed After Raises

Triple H (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Several WWE executives, including Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, received raises for their new roles following the retirement of longtime chairman Vince McMahon in July.

Nitish Vashishtha of Ringside News provided the updated salaries Friday based on the company's latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

Triple H: $730,000 (old salary) to $900,000 (new salary)

Stephanie McMahon: $730,000 to $1.35 million

Nick Khan: $1.2 million to $1.35 million

Frank A. Riddick III: $850,000 to $950,000



After Vince's retirement, WWE announced his daughter Stephanie and Khan would be promoted to co-CEO status, while Triple H took over as the head of creative.

The SEC filing noted Riddick, WWE's chief finance officer, will retain that role while also now serving as the company's president.

Triple H ($1 million) and Stephanie ($750,000) have additional salaries as on-screen performers, per Ringside News. All four executives also receive equity grants: $3.6 million for Khan and McMahon, $2.4 million for Riddick and $1.6 million for Levesque.

Changes to the product since Triple H took over creative control have drawn mostly positive reviews. The nine-time WWE champion has brought an old-school feel to the weekly broadcasts, with more backstage segments and a willingness to use slower story building.

He's also pushed some new faces up the card, including some former NXT talents he worked with while leading WWE's developmental program. That has created an infusion of much-needed fresh storylines over the past few months.

On Friday, Triple H told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani (via Zack Heydorn of PWTorch) it's "surreal" to make all the key decisions about the creative direction of the on-screen product:

"I can look at some many things in my career and even now, to say that I'm in this place where I have creative control of WWE—of the largest sports entertainment company that there has ever been on the planet, like, it's hard to even think about. It's overwhelming and is such a massive responsibility. Trying to fill Vince's shoes in some way, which can't be done by one person, but trying to step into those in any way shape or form is just overwhelming, but you just go and do the job. Hopefully, you do it well and people dig it."

The WWE schedule rolls on Saturday with the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

