Winners and Losers From Jazz-Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell Trade

0 of 5

Donovan Mitchell (Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

After a weeks-long stalemate between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers came off the top rope to snag Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal Thursday:

As part of the deal, Collin Sexton is reportedly signing a four-year, $72 million contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ochai Agbaji is about to start his rookie deal, while Lauri Markkanen is under contract through 2024-25.

This deal is all about the picks, though. According to Wojnarowski, the Cavs are sending unprotected first-rounders in 2025, 2027 and 2029 as well as first-round pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.

In concert with the Rudy Gobert trade that Utah made earlier this summer, the Jazz now have one of the league's most intriguing rebuild starter kits.

With so many picks involved, there will be no way to know who won this deal for a few years. Mitchell might continue his overtures to the Knicks before this contract is over. There's no guarantee that any of these picks will yield a player of Mitchell's caliber, either.

But even as the dust is still settling, we can make some early calls on who we think won and lost this trade.