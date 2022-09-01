US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Iga Swiatek Wins, Paula Badosa Upset in Thursday Play

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The second rounds of the U.S. Open women's and men's singles draws continued Thursday from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

For the second straight day, a top-five seed was ousted early as No. 4 Paula Badosa fell in three sets to Petra Martic.

Three of the top-four women's seeds are now out after No. 2 Anett Kontaveit and No. 3 Maria Sakkari lost to Serena Williams and Wang Xiyu, respectively, the day before.

The chalk is holding at the top, though, as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek took down 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

On the men's side, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz highlight the action. Alcaraz defeated Federico Coria in straight sets. Nadal is set to face off against Fabio Fognini in prime time.

Here's a look at the scores as well as recaps of the day's biggest results.

Women's Draw Matches and Scores (Through 5 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Sloane Stephens: 6-3, 6-2

Petra Martic def. No. 4 Paula Badosa: 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2

No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Kaia Kanepi

No. 8 Jessica Pegula def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-4, 6-4

No. 9 Garbine Muguruza def. Linda Fruhvirtova: 6-0, 6-4

No. 13 Belinda Bencic def. Sorana Cirstea: 3-6, 7-5, 6-2

No. 19 Danielle Collins vs. Cristina Bucsa

No. 21 Petra Kvitova def. Anhelina Kalinina (walkover)

No. 22 Karolina Pliskova vs. Marie Bouzkova

No. 26 Victoria Azarenka def. Marta Kostyuk: 6-2, 6-3

Lauren Davis def. No. 28 Ekaterina Alexandrova: 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Clara Burel vs. Alison Van Uytvanck

Alize Cornet def. Katerina Siniakova: 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Jule Niemeier def. Yulia Putintseva: 6-4, 6-3

Yue Yuan def. Irina-Camelia Begu: 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Qinwen Zheng def. Anastasia Potapova: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3)

Men's Draw Matches and Scores (Through 5 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Fabio Fognini

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia def. Federico Coria: 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

No. 7 Cameron Norrie def. Joao Sousa: 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ilya Ivashka

No. 9 Andrey Rublev def. Kwon Soon-woo: 6-3, 6-0, 6-4

No. 11 Jannik Sinner def. Christopher Eubanks: 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-2

No. 14 Diego Schwartzman vs. Alexei Popyrin

No. 15 Marin Cilic def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3

No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Brandon Nakashima

No. 19 Denis Shapovalov vs. Roberto Carballes Baena

No. 20 Dan Evans def. James Duckworth: 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

No. 22 Frances Tiafoe vs. Jason Kubler

Jenson Brooksby def. No. 25 Borna Coric: 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1

No. 26 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gijs Brouwer

No. 28 Holger Rune def. John Isner (walkover)

No. 32 Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Richard Gasquet

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Sloane Stephens: 6-3, 6-2

Swiatek entered the tournament as the favorite, and her chances have only gotten better after the Nos. 2-4 seeds exited early.

It also helps that she's looking like her usual dominant self. On Thursday, Swiatek went up a break early in the first set, but Stephens fired back with a break of her own. However, Swiatek bounced back with three break-point opportunities in the next game before winning on the fourth to go up 3-1. She held serve the rest of the way for the 6-3 first-set victory.

The second set was all Swiatek, who went up 4-0 after breaking Stephens twice en route to the 6-2 win.

This marked the first time Swiatek had ever played in Arthur Ashe Stadium, and she spoke about the experience afterward.

Swiatek won 23 of 30 first-serve points and eight of 12 break-point opportunities. She will play unseeded Lauren Davis in the third round.

Petra Martic def. No. 4 Paula Badosa: 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2

The upset of the day came courtesy of unseeded Petra Martic, who overcame losing a first-set tiebreaker by winning 12 of the final 15 games en route to the three-set win.

An hourlong set went Badosa's way to start:

There were signs Martic was on point, though. Of note, she earned seven break-point opportunities during the first set and earned five aces. She wasn't able to break Badosa, but Martic proved to be a tough opponent.

The underdog soon rolled through the next two sets. She won 12 of 15 first-serve points in the second set and broke Badosa twice.

Martic's serves continued to be a problem. She had three more aces in the third set and won 12 of 16 first-serve points. Match point was courtesy of another excellent serve:

No. 26 Victoria Azarenka awaits Martic in the third round.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Federico Coria: 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

Alcaraz started his U.S. Open run with a straight-set win over Sebastian Baez, and he added another one Thursday against Coria.

Alcaraz lived on the edge at times in this one, as Coria earned 14 break-point opportunities. However, Coria won just one of them as Alcaraz stayed in control throughout the match. Meanwhile, Alcaraz took advantage of his chances with 7-of-10 break-point conversions.

Alcaraz also had 46 winners to Coria's 15 and won 38 of 39 net points. He also won nine straight games at one point.

The 19-year-old has the most wins of any men's singles player in 2022 with 46 (Swiatek is No. 1 overall with 52), but he spoke afterward about how he's looking for even more success.

"I'm happy about that and about my season, but 2022 didn't end. I have to keep doing and I'm doing," Alcaraz said, per Jose Morgado of the Diario Record.

Alcaraz will play unseeded Jenson Brooksby in the third round.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

