WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Expected to Return on Raw After Clash at the Castle

Former universal champion Braun Strowman is reportedly expected to make his WWE return imminently.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Strowman's return is on the horizon, and he is scheduled to be present for Monday's episode of Raw in Kansas City, Missouri, which will be WWE's first show after Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Strowman originally signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2013 and remained with the company until his surprising release in June 2021.

Known mostly for his impressive size and feats of strength, Strowman developed into a top star on WWE's main roster after getting called up as part of the Wyatt Family in 2015.

The Monster Among Men branched off into singles competition in 2016 and went on to achieve multiple significant accolades.

Strowman won the Greatest Royal Rumble and the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018, as well as the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

He also won multiple titles, becoming a two-time Raw tag team champion, one-time intercontinental champion and one-time universal champion.

Strowman stepped in as a replacement opponent for Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 two years ago when Roman Reigns removed himself from the match, and Strowman beat Goldberg in short order to become universal champion.

After a 141-day reign, Strowman dropped the title to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020, and he never managed to return to the top before his release.

Since getting let go by WWE, the 38-year-old Strowman has wrestled under his real name, Adam Scherr, and made appearances for multiple promotions.

In addition to competing on the independent scene from time to time, Strowman appeared at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view last year and joined Control Your Narrative, which is a promotion run by fellow former WWE Superstar EC3.

Since Triple H took over as head of WWE creative in July following the retirement of Vince McMahon, several former WWE Superstars have been brought back to the company, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row and Johnny Gargano.

Strowman would arguably be the biggest name among them, and he would add even more star power to WWE's growing roster.

