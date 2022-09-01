US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Serena Williams Advances, Maria Sakkari Upset

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The U.S. Open continued Wednesday with second-round action in both the men's and women's draw and a legend on the court in the final Grand Slam event of her career.

Below, we'll break down all of the day's scores, highlights and key moments.

Notable Men's Scores

No. 5 Casper Ruud def. Tim van Rijthoven, (4) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 12 Pablo Carreño Busta def. Alexander Bublik, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini def. Hugo Grenier, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7)

No. 18 Alex de Minaur def. Cristian Garín, 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

Corentin Moutet def. No. 21 Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios def. Benjamin Bonzi, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

No. 29 Tommy Paul def. Sebastian Korda, 6-0, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Andy Murray def. Emilio Nava, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

Notable Women's Scores

Serena Williams def. No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2

Xiyu Wang def. No. 3 Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5

No. 5 Ons Jabeur def. Elizabeth Mandlik, 7-5, 6-2

No. 12 Coco Gauff def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

No. 17 Caroline Garcia def. Anna Kalinskaya, 6-3, 6-1

No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova def. Maryna Zanevska, 6-2, 6-3

No. 20 Madison Keys def. Camila Giorgi, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6)

No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj def. Camila Osorio, 6-4, (5) 6-7, 7-6 (5)

No. 31 Shelby Rogers def. Viktória Kužmová, 7-5, 6-1

Recap

A lot of tennis was played. But all eyes—from stars and fans alike—were centered on one woman.

Serena.

And you just knew she wouldn't disappoint.

Williams didn't just win. She did so against the tournament's No. 2 seed. She battled through a first-set tiebreaker. She looked less like a woman about to retire than she did one at the very top of her game.

"This is what I do best," Williams said in her on-court interview after the match. "I love a challenge and rising to a challenge. I haven't played many matches but I've been practicing really well."

"I don't have anything to prove, I don't have anything to win. I have absolutely nothing to lose," she added. "... It's kinda fun. I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it."

It remains to be seen if Williams can continue this level of play throughout the tournament. And who really cares? This, once again, was vintage Serena. And few things, in the history of tennis, have ever been better than getting to witness this woman at the top of her game.

She has a long way to go in New York before the possibility of the fairytale ending. But watching her play Wednesday was a reminder that her greatness, even now, is larger than life. If anybody could author the perfect ending to a legendary career, it's the GOAT.

Of course, Williams wasn't the only game in town. One of the biggest surprises of the day game from Maria Sakkari's stunning loss to Xiyu Wang, leaving the women's draw without one of its top seeds just two rounds into the tournament.

"It's disappointing, it hurts, because I was feeling better, I was enjoying myself, feeling good on the court, and it was just very disappointing that my level was that low today," she told reporters after the loss.

Granted, the women's draw has seen some stunning upsets in general. Defending champion Emma Raducanu and two-time winner Naomi Osaka were each eliminated in Tuesday's action, taking out the two previous winners of the event.

That has opened the door for players like Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff, both winners on Wednesday, to make a deep run.

"I have a mission," Jabeur said. "I'm No. 5 in the world, so for me, I'm trying to represent that number as much as I can so I can really improve my game and I can really continue and improve my ranking, hopefully."

Gauff, meanwhile, will have a tough third-round matchup against fellow American Madison Keys.

Keys had better be prepared for Gauff's service game after Gauff blasted a 128 mph heater in the second round, the third-fastest serve from a woman in U.S. Open history.

"Yeah, I don't know how that happened. It didn't feel like I hit it that hard," she told ESPN's Tom Hamilton. "Sometimes I feel like when you try to hit the serve hard, it still goes fast, but that was not supposed to be that hard."

Granted, Keys' service game was on point Wednesday too:

On the men's side, Andy Murray reached the third round in New York for the first time since 2016.

"Physically, this is the best I've felt in the last few years," Murray said after the round. "My movement is by far the best it has been in a long time and that's always been a really important part of my game. Especially nowadays, a lot of the guys are hitting a huge ball and you have to be able to defend well. I feel like I'm doing that just now. I feel like I'm getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here."

Up next is Matteo Berrettini in the third round.