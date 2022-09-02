Predicting the 10 September Call-ups Primed to Impact 2022 MLB Pennant Races

0 of 10

Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The annual wave of September call-ups is not what it used to be after roster-expansion limits were trimmed from 40 to 28 during the 2020 season. It allows for a few reinforcements without opening the door for marathon games that feature a dozen pitching changes and countless pauses to the action.

Despite the smaller number of call-ups, there is still plenty of potential for an impact contributor or two to emerge from this year's promotions.

Ahead we've highlighted 10 confirmed and speculative September call-ups for contending teams who are primed to impact pennant races.

It's a mix of top prospects getting their first taste of the majors, young players getting another chance to prove themselves and veterans returning from injury as teams often use roster expansion to activate players from the injured list without having to make a secondary move.



A few of these players were technically called up before Sept. 1 so they could be added to the 40-man roster in time to be eligible for postseason rosters, but for the sake of this conversation, they are essentially September call-ups.