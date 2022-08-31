Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Graduates, Gets Inducted into Davidson Hall of Fame

Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Graduates, Gets Inducted into Davidson Hall of FameAugust 31, 2022
More than 13 years after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry returned Wednesday for his graduation ceremony:
The Golden State Warriors star was also inducted into the North Carolina school's Athletics Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired:
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Forever in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidsonWildcat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidsonWildcat</a> rafters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurryFor3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurryFor3</a> <a href="https://t.co/IG3kSIJnY0">pic.twitter.com/IG3kSIJnY0</a>
Curry completed his bachelor's degree in May, but he missed the school's graduation ceremony because of the NBA playoffs, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
The ceremony Wednesday was well-attended by Curry's family and many adoring fans:
Ashley Stroehlein @ashstro
It’s official! 📜🎓<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidsonCollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidsonCollege</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/wcnc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wcnc</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurryFor3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurryFor3</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <a href="https://t.co/YUSOIgRrxl">pic.twitter.com/YUSOIgRrxl</a>
Curry spent three years at Davidson, notably leading the Wildcats to a near upset of eventual national champion Kansas in the Elite Eight in 2008.
Though he left school without a degree and with one year of eligibility remaining, he probably made the right choice. His professional career includes four NBA titles, two MVP awards, eight All-Star selections and almost $255 million in earnings.
The 34-year-old still found time to complete his degree in sociology before winning Finals MVP.