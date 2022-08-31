Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Graduates, Gets Inducted into Davidson Hall of Fame

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

More than 13 years after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry returned Wednesday for his graduation ceremony:

The Golden State Warriors star was also inducted into the North Carolina school's Athletics Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired:

Curry completed his bachelor's degree in May, but he missed the school's graduation ceremony because of the NBA playoffs, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The ceremony Wednesday was well-attended by Curry's family and many adoring fans:

Curry spent three years at Davidson, notably leading the Wildcats to a near upset of eventual national champion Kansas in the Elite Eight in 2008.

Though he left school without a degree and with one year of eligibility remaining, he probably made the right choice. His professional career includes four NBA titles, two MVP awards, eight All-Star selections and almost $255 million in earnings.

The 34-year-old still found time to complete his degree in sociology before winning Finals MVP.