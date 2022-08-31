X

    Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Graduates, Gets Inducted into Davidson Hall of Fame

    More than 13 years after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry returned Wednesday for his graduation ceremony:

    Davidson Basketball @DavidsonMBB

    College Graduate: ✅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurryFor3?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurryFor3</a> <a href="https://t.co/khTCiabmc3">pic.twitter.com/khTCiabmc3</a>

    The Golden State Warriors star was also inducted into the North Carolina school's Athletics Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired:

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Davidson Hall of Fame ✔️ <a href="https://t.co/iQk8dZdwUH">pic.twitter.com/iQk8dZdwUH</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Forever in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidsonWildcat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidsonWildcat</a> rafters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurryFor3?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurryFor3</a> <a href="https://t.co/IG3kSIJnY0">pic.twitter.com/IG3kSIJnY0</a>

    Curry completed his bachelor's degree in May, but he missed the school's graduation ceremony because of the NBA playoffs, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

    The ceremony Wednesday was well-attended by Curry's family and many adoring fans:

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    The graduate has arrived! 🎓<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurryFor3?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurryFor3</a> <a href="https://t.co/prhv8xvek7">pic.twitter.com/prhv8xvek7</a>

    Ashley Stroehlein @ashstro

    It’s official! 📜🎓<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidsonCollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidsonCollege</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/wcnc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wcnc</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurryFor3?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurryFor3</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <a href="https://t.co/YUSOIgRrxl">pic.twitter.com/YUSOIgRrxl</a>

    Curry spent three years at Davidson, notably leading the Wildcats to a near upset of eventual national champion Kansas in the Elite Eight in 2008.

    Though he left school without a degree and with one year of eligibility remaining, he probably made the right choice. His professional career includes four NBA titles, two MVP awards, eight All-Star selections and almost $255 million in earnings.

    The 34-year-old still found time to complete his degree in sociology before winning Finals MVP.

