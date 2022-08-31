Dodgers' Trea Turner Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will be among the stars representing the United States for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Turner was an All-Star for the second time this season. Through 128 games, he's batting .308 with 18 home runs, a .483 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases.

The 29-year-old joins what's projected to be a loaded squad for Team USA.

Mike Trout was the first major domino to fall, with the Los Angeles Angels star also handling captain duties. The New York Mets' Pete Alonso, St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper are all listed on the roster, while the Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson have committed to the cause.

Although Trevor Story is also slated to compete for Team USA next spring, Turner's addition probably means he and Anderson will be starting up the middle for manager Mark DeRosa.

While primarily a shortstop, Turner has played at second for 91 games across his MLB career, including 49 appearances at the position in 2021.

Player recruitment has been a problem for Team USA in past years. The squad that won the 2017 World Baseball Classic had some notable names but wasn't the best the country could put forward.

Turner's decision is a sign of how the World Baseball Classic is beginning to be viewed differently among the best American stars.