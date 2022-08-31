Report: Texas, Oklahoma in 'Active Discussions' to Leave Big 12 Early for SEC

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas and Oklahoma may be getting their early exit to the SEC after all.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported there are "active discussions" for Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 amid the conference engaging in TV networks for a new contract. The two powerhouses are currently slated to join the SEC on July 1, 2025.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

