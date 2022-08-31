X

    Report: Texas, Oklahoma in 'Active Discussions' to Leave Big 12 Early for SEC

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 31, 2022

    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Texas and Oklahoma may be getting their early exit to the SEC after all.

    Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported there are "active discussions" for Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 amid the conference engaging in TV networks for a new contract. The two powerhouses are currently slated to join the SEC on July 1, 2025.

