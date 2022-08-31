LIV Golfers Asked Not to Wear Logos at BMW PGA Championship, Can Skip Pro-Am

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

The DP World Tour reportedly sent an email asking LIV golfers to not wear clothing showing their tour's logo at the upcoming BMW PGA Championship.

"Out of respect for our partners, our broadcasters and your fellow competitors, we would kindly ask you to consider not wearing LIV Golf-branded apparel during your participation at Wentworth," the memo sent by CEO Keith Pelley said.

LIV golfers will also not be asked to participate in the pro-am held before the event. Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among the LIV-contracted golfers currently scheduled to compete in the Surrey, England event.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.