Fantasy Alert: Titans Have 'Big Plans' for Treylon Burks, Want to Feature Rookie WR

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Perhaps the handwringing about Treylon Burks' status was a little premature.

The Tennessee Titans have "big plans" for the wide receiver in the passing attack this season, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Most of the headlines coming out of Titans camp have been negative since Burks was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The rookie struggled with his conditioning early in the offseason program because of asthma and spent much of the preseason seemingly buried on the depth chart.

Tennessee currently has Burks listed on the second team behind both Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That said, the Titans are carrying only five receivers on their 53-man roster, so Burks should get playing time early and often.

The player Burks was most often compared to coming out of Arkansas is the one he's replacing on the depth chart, A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in April. Brown was an instant-impact players as a rookie in 2019, compiling 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

It's hard to expect Burks to match Brown's 20.2 yards per reception, but somewhere in the 50-60 catch range for 800 yards and a handful of scores isn't out of the question.

After getting some hype in early drafts, Burks can probably be considered a value pick at his current ADP (WR47 in PPR leagues), per Fantasy Pros. Dynasty and keeper managers can probably feel comfortable keeping him right where he's been going (in the WR25-30 range).