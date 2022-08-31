Lakers' Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook Pairing: 'We Excited and We Hungry'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Now that they're teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley is ready to move on from his longstanding beef with Russell Westbrook.

Referencing his new backcourt partnership with Westbrook, Beverley tweeted Tuesday that "We Excited and We hungry."

This is a feud that dates back nearly 10 years, when Beverley inadvertently caused Westbrook to suffer a torn meniscus in the 2013 playoffs. Their war of words has continued intermittently ever since.

That has led many to wonder how Beverley and Westbrook will coexist in the same locker room. Maybe Beverley's arrival presages Westbrook's departure.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Tuesday that the two players "have already been in contact" and that head coach Darvin Ham indicated he's drawing up rotations in which they'd share the floor together.

The shared goal of contending for a playoff berth could be enough for Beverley and Westbrook to put their past differences aside.