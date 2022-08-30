Deion Sanders: Jackson State Without Water After Flooding in Mississippi

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jackson State's football team has been affected by the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

"We don't have water," head coach Deion Sanders said, per TMZ Sports. "Water means we don’t have air conditioning. Can't use toilets. We don't have water, therefore we don't have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program."

He said his biggest priority is providing safe living conditions for the players on the team.

"I gotta get these kids off campus—the ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson—into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs," he said. "Make sure all of our kids are fed, all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days, until this crisis resides."

Jackson State announced Monday it is shifting to virtual instruction this week.

Jason Hanna and Nouran Salahieh of CNN reported on the situation, noting the main water treatment facility inside Jackson began failing Monday. Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, and the National Guard will help distribute water in the area.

Hanna and Salahieh noted "this week's troubles come as Jackson's water system has been plagued with problems for years and with the city already under a boil water notice since late July for what the state called a water-quality issue."

Last week's Pearl River flooding exacerbated the problems.

As for the football team, it is scheduled to face Florida A&M in Miami in its season opener on Sunday.