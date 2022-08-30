US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz Highlight Tuesday's Winners

Robert Prange/Getty Images

The U.S. Open entered into its second day Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz among the names taking the court.

Swiatek got things started at Louis Armstrong Stadium against Jasmine Paolini. Alcaraz drew the opening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Sebastian Baez. Nadal, meanwhile, got a prime-time slot at Arthur Ashe opposite Rinky Hijikata.

Emma Raducanu, the defending women's singles champion, will get her title defense underway Tuesday night as well.

Notable Men's Singles Results

No. 7 Cameron Norrie def. Benoit Paire 6-0, 7-6(1), 6-0

No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz def. Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-2, 6-4



No. 9 Andrey Rublev def. Laslo Djere 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4

No. 11 Jannik Sinner def. Daniel Altmaier 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

No. 15 Marin Cilic def. Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 7-5



No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov def. Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

No. 20 Daniel Evans def. Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

No. 25 Borna Coric def. Enzo Couacaud 6-2, 7-6(5), 3-6, 4-6, 7-5



No. 28 Holger Rune def. Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(5)

No. 32 Miomir Kecmanovic def. Learner Tien 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

John Isner def. Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, 7-5



Richard Gasquet def. Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-2, 6-2



Full results available at ATPTour.com

Notable Women's Singles Results

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 Paula Badosa def. Lesia Tsurenko 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3

No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka def. Catherine Harrison 6-1, 6-3

No. 8 Jessica Pegula def. Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2

No. 9 Garbine Muguruza def. Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6(5)

No. 13 Belinda Bencic def. Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Qinwen Zheng def. No. 16 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

No 21 Petra Kvitova def. Erika Andreeva 7-6(3), 6-0



No. 22 Karolina Pliskova def. Magda Linette 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(8)



Yulia Putintseva def. No. 24 Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3



Clara Burel def. No. 25 Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4



Irina-Camelia Begu def. No. 32 Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3



Sloane Stephens def. Greet Minnen 1-6, 6-3, 6-3



Alison Van Uytvanck def. Venus Williams 6-1, 7-6(5)



Full results available at WTATennis.com

Tuesday Recap

The drama started early as Alcaraz and Baez battled back and forth through the first two sets.

Although Alcaraz claimed the first two sets 7-5, Baez didn't seem to be out of the match entirely. However, their entertaining clash came to an abrupt end when Baez retired because of a leg injury.

"No one wants to see the end of a match like this," Alcaraz said of his win. "I think both players don’t deserve the end like this, but I just say that Sebastian is a great player. He fights until the last ball, so he decided the best thing."

Swiatek had a much easier time dispatching of Paolini.

The two-time French Open champion didn't have her best stuff on serve in the first set, suffering a pair of service breaks. Paolini had an equally difficult time on serve, though, and Swiatek was a perfect 4-of-4 on break-point opportunities.

Swiatek then swept the Italian aside in the second set. She lost only four of her 16 service points and hit six winners to shut Paolini out.

"I think I just found my rhythm [and] could make her run a little bit more," she said of the difference between the two sets. "I know she has great touch, so I wanted to use my angles and I think I did that pretty well... I needed to take it up to another level. I did that at the end and in second set, so I'm pretty proud of that."