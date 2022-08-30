Thunder's Chet Holmgren Undergoes Successful Surgery on Lisfranc Injury in Foot

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren had successful surgery on his Lisfranc injury on Tuesday.

The Thunder announced Dr. David Porter at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics performed the procedure.

General manager Sam Presti announced last week that Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-23 season after suffering the injury during a pro-am game in Seattle.

Losing Holmgren is a big blow for a Thunder organization that was hoping to make strides in its rebuilding project this season.

A consensus second-team All-American selection as a freshman at Gonzaga, Holmgren was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He averaged 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 blocks per game in five appearances during summer league.

Oklahoma City made a concerted effort to put Holmgren and Josh Giddey on the court together in summer league. The decision paid off, as both players looked comfortable with each other from the jump.

Holmgren suffered the injury while trying to stop LeBron James from driving to the basket for a layup. He hobbled back up the court before stopping to grab at his lower leg.

The loss of Holmgren is a setback for the Thunder, but they do have a solid foundation in place to take steps forward in 2022-23. Giddey showed promise with 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 54 starts as a rookie.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has All-Star potential if he can stay healthy. The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 24.5 points and tied his career high with 5.9 assists per contest in 56 starts during the 2021-22 campaign.

Oklahoma City has gone 46-108 in two seasons with Mark Daigneault as head coach. If Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey and Luguentz Dort continue to progress this season, Holmgren's return in 2023-24 could have the Thunder in the mix for a playoff spot.