Eagles Rumors: Devon Allen Released from Contract; WR Is 2-Time Olympic Hurdler

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles released two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who was attempting to make the roster as a wide receiver.

Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the news ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. Lombardo noted the Eagles could try to bring Allen back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Allen ran track and played football at the University of Oregon from 2013 to 2016 and pursued track and field after leaving college. He made the United States Olympic team in 2016 and 2021, finishing fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at the Games in Rio de Janeiro and fourth last year in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old decided to focus on football earlier this year, participating in Oregon's pro day and running an unofficial 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash. Philadelphia signed him in April, and he competed throughout camp for a roster spot.

Allen recorded one catch, a 55-yard touchdown reception, during the preseason, flashing elite burst as he ran past the Cleveland Browns secondary. However, he's still almost six years removed from playing competitive football.

The Eagles already have a pair of top-flight targets in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to go with Quez Watkins and backups Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor and Zach Pascal.