Report: USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Likely to Stay with Chelsea amid Transfer Rumors

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic is expected to remain at Chelsea through the summer transfer window, according to ESPN's James Olley.

Olley reported the Blues "are reluctant to sanction" an exit for the United States men's national team star.

On Aug. 19, Olley reported Pulisic was due to meet with Chelsea representatives "and will push to leave the club if his prospects of regular first-team football look bleak."

Because Chelsea operated with a short-term mindset so often under former owner Roman Abramovich, playing time was a concern almost from the moment Pulisic arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2019-20 season. He signed with the club in January 2019, with the transfer not becoming official until the following summer.

The 23-year-old started 19 Premier League games and watched during the summer of 2020 as Chelsea signed Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to provide even more competition for starting spots in the attack.

Despite Werner and Romelu Lukaku leaving during this window, it doesn't appear Pulisic's situation has changed much. He has logged a total of 76 minutes across four appearances.

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg referenced the lack of depth in Chelsea's forward line but reported on Aug. 9 that Tuchel "does not trust Pulisic."

Getting on the pitch is critical for a player's development, and the timing of this year's World Cup—the tournament opens Nov. 20—makes it even more important to get up to match fitness early in the season.

Because he's one of the United States' brightest talents, Pulisic's place in the national team shouldn't be in jeopardy if he remains a somewhat peripheral figure. But he could be out of form when the USMNT opens the group stage against Wales.

Olley reported the club told Pulisic during their recent meeting he "would be used primarily as an impact player, but with every chance, he could break into the first team." From a USMNT standpoint, that's not totally encouraging.

But with Pulisic going nowhere, it's up to him play well when given the opportunity and leave Tuchel with no choice but to start him more frequently.