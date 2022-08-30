Falcons' Calvin Ridley Targeted in Gang-Related Celebrity Home Robberies in Atlanta

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was among a group of athletes and celebrities whose house was targeted in a string of robberies in the Atlanta area.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced on Tuesday the crimes were being committed by the Drug Rich Gang that originally emerged in 2016.

The indictment, which was filed Aug. 22, charged 26 different people. The alleged crimes listed in the indictment include carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings and home invasions.

Ridley, Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan and R&B singer Mariah Carey were among those who had their homes broken into, according to the indictment.

