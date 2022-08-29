Bishop Sycamore HSFB Scandal to Be Subject of HBO Documentary 'BS High'

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football fans who didn't get enough of the Bishop Sycamore scandal last year will have the opportunity to relive it next year.

HBO announced it is in the process of making a documentary called BS High in a clear tongue-in-cheek reference to the school name and the eventual realization that the football team was not what it was purported to be during the 2021 campaign:

BreAnna Bell of Variety noted Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, who won an Academy Award for their 2020 short film Two Distant Strangers, will direct the documentary.

BS High will surely delve into the bizarre story that was the Bishop Sycamore Centurions football team from Ohio. It became a national storyline when the team lost an ESPN-televised game to IMG Academy 58-0 in a matchup that didn't live up to the hype between what was supposed to be two powerhouses.

Instead, it was discovered the team played two games in three days and wasn't even associated with the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Head coach Roy Johnson was fired, and the situation became something of a punchline.

The documentary will air on HBO and HBO Max in 2023.