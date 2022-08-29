Bishop Sycamore HSFB Scandal to Be Subject of HBO Documentary 'BS High'August 29, 2022
Football fans who didn't get enough of the Bishop Sycamore scandal last year will have the opportunity to relive it next year.
HBO announced it is in the process of making a documentary called BS High in a clear tongue-in-cheek reference to the school name and the eventual realization that the football team was not what it was purported to be during the 2021 campaign:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
HBO is making a documentary on Bishop Sycamore called “BS High” 👀<br><br>➖ School claimed it had multiple D-I prospects<br>➖ Played two games in three days<br>➖ Not affiliated with the Ohio HS Athletic Association<br>➖ Lost 58-0 vs. IMG on ESPN<br><br>“Do I look like a con artist?” <a href="https://t.co/kfiVSLGGBT">pic.twitter.com/kfiVSLGGBT</a>
BreAnna Bell of Variety noted Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, who won an Academy Award for their 2020 short film Two Distant Strangers, will direct the documentary.
BS High will surely delve into the bizarre story that was the Bishop Sycamore Centurions football team from Ohio. It became a national storyline when the team lost an ESPN-televised game to IMG Academy 58-0 in a matchup that didn't live up to the hype between what was supposed to be two powerhouses.
Instead, it was discovered the team played two games in three days and wasn't even associated with the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Head coach Roy Johnson was fired, and the situation became something of a punchline.
The documentary will air on HBO and HBO Max in 2023.