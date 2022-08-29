WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman's Return Discussed amid Triple H's Takeover of Creative

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

After Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over creative duties in WWE, a number of fan-favorite wrestlers have made their returns to the company. It appears that a former universal champion could also be on his way back.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Ringside News), Braun Strowman is among the names being pitched or discussed for a possible return. Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021 as part of the company's budget cuts.

Strowman debuted in WWE in 2015 as a member of The Wyatt Family, but he quickly broke out as a singles competitor. He was pushed as one of the top heavyweight Superstars and went on to headline multiple pay-per-views.

Strowman won the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship and the Raw tag team championship during his WWE career.

Sapp offered more insight into Strowman's release from the company, saying it came down to contract discussions.

"Strowman had re-signed with WWE in 2019, landing a major seven-figure, multiyear deal that has paled in comparison to some of the newer contracts WWE has handed out over the last year," Sapp wrote. "He actually got down to the last few months of his deal, and sources in WWE said that he played 'hardball' during his negotiations."

Since leaving WWE, Strowman has worked eight matches, most of them for the Control Your Narrative promotion he formed with former Impact and WWE Superstar EC3 this year. He also worked on the independent circuit and appeared in Ring of Honor for the Final Battle pay-per-view.

Sapp noted that Strowman might not be viewed well backstage in WWE because of some of his antics while he's been away, but he's impressed people with how he's gotten into shape.

"In the year or so since leaving WWE, numerous talent have noted to Fightful that his comments on independent wrestlers rubbed them the wrong way, though at this point they weren’t even sure if he meant it or was doing it to garner heat," Sapp stated. "Other sources within WWE complimented Strowman for looking 'ring ready' physically, saying he looks better now than when he was in WWE."

Since Triple H took over creative after Vince McMahon resigned as chairman, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row and Dexter Lumis have all returned to WWE after previously being away from the company. Fans have surely been intrigued by the new direction, as it appears more surprises are in store under the new regime.