Biggest Winners and Losers of 2022 NFL Preseason

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The NFL preseason came to a close Sunday, marking the final step until we can officially count down until Week 1. The Thursday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams is right around the corner.

But first, we're reflecting on the biggest winners and losers of the 2022 NFL preseason.

Some individuals fully grasped their opportunity to earn playing time or show growth. Others not only failed to play well, but also raised enough concerns about their futures on their respective teams.

Earning a spot in the doghouse so early in the year can be difficult to overcome.

Can our winners continue their trajectory and blossom throughout the regular season? The NFL's landscape in 2022 will look completely different if the preseason was at all predictive.

Each of these winners and losers brings storylines we must track throughout the year. Let's dive into the four biggest winners and four biggest losers of the 2022 preseason.