NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday.

Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.

Going against the Cardinals, Willis got a chance to unleash his speed on the ground. He ran for 79 yards on four carries, including a 50-yard scramble early in the second quarter that set up a Julius Chestnut touchdown two plays later.

The Liberty alum had plenty of room to showcase his throwing prowess as well. He finished 15-of-23 for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Treylon Burks, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, had his best game of the preseason with 33 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

After a pedestrian first half through the air with 88 yards on 12 completions, Willis got an explosive play in during the first possession of the second half when he hit Racey McMath for 26 yards to set up a field goal that gave the Titans a 16-10 lead.

The Titans insist that Ryan Tannehill will be their starting quarterback this season. He hasn't played all preseason, presumably to ensure he is healthy and ready for Week 1 on Sept. 11.

Tannehill has done enough throughout his three-year tenure in Tennessee to warrant another season under center. The Titans have playoff aspirations in 2022 after being the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year. Willis has had some rough patches, particularly throwing the ball, in the preseason to suggest he's not quite ready for a full-time gig.

But Saturday was an indication of Willis' unique and special talents that can make him a high-level quarterback in the NFL if he hits his potential. It's a tall task but one he has looked up to taking on in his first exposure to professional defenses.