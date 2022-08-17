Drew Lock Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Seahawks vs. Bears Preseason Game

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks announced that quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Per NFL and NFLPA joint COVID-19 protocols, Lock must isolate for at least five days.

The 25-year-old was scheduled to start at quarterback for the Seahawks when they host the Chicago Bears on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in a preseason matchup. He and Geno Smith are currently locked in a battle for the Seahawks' starting signal-caller job.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on the current race status to reporters Tuesday, noting that Smith was still leading the QB1 battle but that the plan all along had been for Lock to start the Bears game (h/t ESPN's Brady Henderson).

Without Lock for now, the Seahawks only have two quarterbacks on their current roster in Smith and Jacob Eason.

Lock and Smith are battling to determine the Seahawks' starting QB role after Seattle traded 10-year signal-caller Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Smith started the Seahawks' first preseason game, a 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former West Virginia star went 10-of-15 for 101 passing yards. Lock went 11-of-15 for 102 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Before the Steelers game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reiterated to reporters that Smith was leading the QB1 race.

After the Steelers game, Carroll praised both Smith and Lock.

"Both quarterbacks were efficient," Carroll said, per Ryan Decker of wboy.com. "Geno could’ve been 10-for-10. He had two drops, and Noah (Fant) has to stay in bounds on a ball on the sidelines and he hits them all. And we moved the ball pretty well with Drew also."

Week 2 of the preseason featured Lock getting looks with the starters during practice, as noted by Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

However, plans will now change with Lock out for the remainder of the week.

The former Bronco does have another preseason game on the ledger to showcase his talents in competitive action before the regular season, as the Seahawks will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, Aug. 26 to close out the slate.

Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver and arrived in Seattle as part of the Wilson trade. The former Missouri star and second-round draft pick sported a 59.3 percent completion rate for 25 touchdowns (20 interceptions) and 6.7 yards per pass attempt in 21 games (24 starts) during his Broncos career.

Seattle's regular season opens on Monday, Sept. 12 against Wilson and the Broncos.