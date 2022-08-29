College Football Picks Week 1: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

0 of 3

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have an opportunity to make a statement to the college football world in their first game of the 2022 season.

C.J. Stroud and Co. welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night in the first top-five clash of the season.

Ohio State has at least two Heisman Trophy candidates in Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Running back TreVeyon Henderson could emerge as a third candidate as the season goes on.

While the Buckeyes are deserving of their No. 2 ranking behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame has more question marks than the usual No. 5 team in the preseason rankings.

The season's theme could be about teams proving their worth behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia with the final College Football Playoff spot in sight.

The Clemson Tigers are one of the teams expected to fight for the final playoff spot. Clemson does not have a tricky matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday, but we will be watching closely on how D.J. Uiagalelei improves in his second season as starting quarterback.

Clemson could emerge as the ACC powerhouse we have been used to seeing under Dabo Swinney, but a few weeks of proof with two new coordinators and a quarterback with question marks attached to him may be needed to hoist the Tigers into the title conversation.