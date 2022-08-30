Astros' Justin Verlander Placed on 15-Day IL with Calf Injury

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was placed on the 15-day injured list with a calf injury Tuesday.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale added some detail:



The veteran was forced to leave his start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings due to calf discomfort, representing his shortest start of the season.

Verlander has otherwise stayed healthy in 2022, an excellent sign after he missed almost two full seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made just one start in 2020 and 2021 combined, but he has returned to his dominant form as a 39-year-old this year.

Through 24 starts, the right-hander has a 16-3 record and 1.84 ERA with a 0.855 WHIP. Not only did he earn his ninth All-Star selection, but he has also made himself a top contender for the Cy Young Award.

The production has helped the Astros cruise into first place in the AL West while making them one of the favorites to bring home another World Series title. Injuries could hurt the team's chances, but there is plenty of depth in the rotation with Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier leading the way.

Losing Verlander for an extended stretch would still be significant, especially considering his resume that includes two Cy Young awards, an MVP and a World Series title.