Rory McIlroy Hailed as PGA Tour's 'Certified Leader' After 2022 Tour Championship Win

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion for a third time thanks to his victory in the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

McIlroy carded a four-under in a drama-filled final round to finish at 21 under. He was one shot better than Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler.

Having to play from behind for nearly the entire day, McIlroy took sole possession of first from Scheffler with a par on No. 16.

That represented an incredible comeback.

Scheffler was six shots up on McIlroy and Xander Schauffele before the fourth round began. Following the resumption of the third round Sunday morning, he birdied four of his final six holes in the third round.

It looked like the 2022 Masters champion would cruise to victory at East Lake Golf Club.

A bogey on No. 1 wasn't much reason for panic, but then came bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes. When Scheffler made the turn at two over for the round, many saw looming trouble with McIlroy surging.

The PGA Tour couldn't have asked for a better finish. Following the defection of so many top stars to LIV Golf, McIlroy is arguably the face of the tour now.

Sunday was an example of how he can move the needle like few others in the sport.

McIlroy came agonizingly close to winning The Open Championship in July, watching a four-shot advantage on Cameron Smith evaporate in the final round at St. Andrews. He followed that up by missing the cut in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The four-time champion rebounded nicely in Atlanta to end his season on a high note.