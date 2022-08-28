FedEx Cup Winner 2022: Rory McIlroy's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy earned the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus after his victory at the 2022 TOUR Championship on Sunday.

There was $75 million up for grabs at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, featuring the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings entering the final week of the season (minus Will Zalatoris who withdrew because of an injury). There were no cuts, meaning last place (Scott Stallings) even took home $500,000 from the weekend.

All eyes were still on the first-place battle with a record $18 million on the line, up from last year's top payout of $15 million. Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy and Sungjae Im were the top contenders down the stretch, but it was McIlroy who took home the championship with a score of 21 strokes under par.

It's the third FedEx Cup title for the Northern Irish star, who also won in 2016 and 2019.

Scheffler and Im each earned $5.75 million after tying for second place.

Final FedEx Cup Standings (Payout)

1. Rory McIlroy ($18M)

T-2. Sungjae Im ($5.75M)

T-2. Scottie Scheffler ($5.75M)

4. Xander Schauffele ($4M)

T-5. Max Homa ($3.25M)

T-5. Justin Thomas ($3.25M)

T-7. Sepp Straka ($1.75M)

T-7. Patrick Cantlay ($1.75M)

9. Tony Finau ($1.25M)

10. Tom Hoge ($1M)

T-11. Joaquin Niemann ($925,000)

T-11. Hideki Matsuyama ($925,000)

T-13. Jordan Spieth ($825,000)

T-13. Aaron Wise ($825,000)

T-15. Viktor Hovland ($715,000)

T-15. Matt Fitzpatrick ($715,000)

T-15. J. T. Poston ($715,000)

T-15. Jon Rahm ($715,000)

19. Cameron Young ($660,000)

20. Cameron Smith ($640,000)

T-21. Brian Harman ($600,000)

T-21. Billy Horschel ($600,000)

T-21. Collin Morikawa ($600,000)

24. Sam Burns ($565,000)

25. Adam Scott ($550,000)

26. Corey Conners ($540,000)

27. K.H. Lee ($530,000)

28. Sahith Theegala ($520,000)

29. Scott Stallings ($510,000)

Full results and statistics via PGATour.com. Payout information via CBSSports.com.

Scheffler was seemingly coasting to his first TOUR Championship with a six-stroke lead after Round 3.

The 26-year-old built a solid lead in the FedEx Cup thanks to four wins during the season, including the Masters, which was enough to go into the weekend 10 strokes under par in the modified scoring system. He eventually got himself to 23 under heading into the final round Sunday, with McIlroy and Xander Schauffele sitting at 17 strokes under par.

Even with the advantage, the battle for first quickly became an exciting one with Scheffler bogeying three of his first six holes.

McIlroy and Im both took advantage with multiple birdies to climb into contention:

The three golfers were separated by just one stroke for much of the round, putting pressure on every single stroke with so much money on the line.

Im double-bogeyed on 14, which likely was enough to cost him a chance at a title despite seven birdies on the day.

When Scheffler bogeyed again on No. 16, McIlroy pulled into the solo lead for the first time with a quality par save:

Scheffler couldn't answer, allowing McIlroy to close out the tournament with a par on 18.

The 33-year-old notably fell short at the Open Championship and didn't win any majors this year despite finishing in the top 10 at all four. However, he takes home the biggest single payout of the year to cap an impressive season for the star golfer.